19:05 04.04.2023

Govt provides UAH 5.1 mln to State Emergency Service to reimburse costs of aid provided to Türkiye in earthquake relief

Govt provides UAH 5.1 mln to State Emergency Service to reimburse costs of aid provided to Türkiye in earthquake relief

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has provided UAH 5.1 million to the State Emergency Service to reimburse expenses related to the cost of aid provided to Türkiye in earthquake relief.

As the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, UAH 5.124 million were provided to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (for the State Emergency Service) to reimburse the costs associated with providing aid to the Republic of Türkiye in earthquake relief.

