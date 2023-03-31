Facts

15:46 31.03.2023

Zelenskyy to Slovak PM Heger: Strengthening our front defenders is number one priority for us

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger in Kyiv on Friday.

"I met with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. We discussed the issue of countering Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, our further cooperation both at the bilateral level and on international platforms, as well as European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, and the restoration of our state," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The head of state expressed gratitude to Slovakia for its assistance to Ukraine.

"Thank you for the latest important package of defense assistance from Slovakia. The strengthening of capacities of our defenders at the front is our number one priority," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #slovakia #heger #zelenskyy

