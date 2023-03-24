It’s nice to see when fields of Kherson region, cleared of Russian mines and shells, cultivated again – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy especially thanked everyone involved in the mine clearance process in Kherson region.

“I especially want to thank everyone involved in demining. It is nice to see when the fields of Kherson region, cleared of Russian mines and shells, are cultivated again, live again. Of course, there are still few such lands, and there is still enough work for our sappers and pyrotechnicians ... But I am sure that we will cleanse our land of all the deadly manifestations of Russia,” he said in his video address on Thursday evening.

According to him, “in the free territory of Kherson region, more than 50 villages were almost completely destroyed by the occupier. In some places, more than 90% of the buildings in the villages are ruined. But even in such villages, people return, and this is proof that life still prevails.”

“Today I was in one of the largest such villages - Posad-Pokrovske. Once one of the largest, before the invasion of Russia. And we will do everything to make this village one of the largest again - we will do everything to rebuild our territories. I am grateful to everyone who helps restore the normality of life after the Russian evil,” Zelenskyy said.