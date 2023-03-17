Stefanchuk at meeting with Chinese ambassador: It's important that China doesn't help Russia bypass sanctions, limits trade with it

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has called on China to refrain from helping the Russian leadership to bypass sanctions and consider the possibility of limiting trade with Russia.

"About sanctions. The whole world today stands united for Ukraine. And economic restrictions against Russia are being introduced to stop the war. Therefore, it is very important that China refrain from helping the Russian leadership circumvent sanctions and consider limiting trade with Russia," he said at a meeting with Ambassador of China to Ukraine Fan Xianrong in Kyiv on Friday.

The parties also discussed a range of pressing issues and the importance of observation of the territorial integrity principles.

"Ukraine is interested in a speedy end to Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine. And China could play its part and convince Moscow to immediately stop the aggression and withdraw troops from the territory of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders," Stefanchuk said on Facebook, summing up the results of the meeting.

In addition, special attention was paid to the Peace Formula proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukraine also took into account the publication by China of its position on Russia's war against Ukraine. We welcome the public presentation of China's vision. Separate paragraphs of this document are consonant with our Peace Formula. Therefore, I suggested that China join the implementation of any of the ten points of the Ukrainian initiative. For example, Beijing could, in close cooperation with the IAEA, make a significant contribution to the implementation of the Nuclear Safety item," Stefanchuk said.