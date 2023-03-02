Winter was difficult, but Ukraine had electricity, heat – Zelenskyy

The winter was difficult, but Ukraine was provided with electricity and heat, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday.

"Today I held an energy meeting. Everyone on whom the stability of our energy system depends took part. It was a long meeting, three hours. Energy companies: Naftogaz, Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, others; government, office; head of the parliament's profile committee; military; intelligence [attended the meeting]," he said.

"This winter has passed. It was very difficult, and this difficulty was felt without exaggeration by every Ukrainian. But still, we were able to provide Ukraine with energy and warmth," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy said "the threat to the energy system remains. But the work for the energy system continues."

"We have fixed the current tasks in order to finish this heating season normally. And we have already begun to prepare for the next season, each of the meeting participants received their part of the work on this matter. We see the risks, we will find a response," he said.