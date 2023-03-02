Facts

09:57 02.03.2023

AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

The Russian invaders are concentrating the main offensive operations in five directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 170 attacks per day, the General Staff has said.

"The enemy is concentrating the main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shachtarsk directions. Over the past day, our defenders repulsed more than 170 enemy attacks in the indicated directions," the AFU.

In turn, over the past day, the aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Our defenders also shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type. The rocket and artillery units hit one enemy concentration area, two ammunition depots and three other important enemy targets.

