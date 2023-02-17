Facts

16:36 17.02.2023

Zelenskyy at Munich Conference: We can liberate our lands, protect our citizens from strikes

Zelenskyy at Munich Conference: We can liberate our lands, protect our citizens from strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine can liberate its lands occupied by Russia, as well as protect its citizens from Russian missile strikes.

"The longer the talks about the enlargement of the European Union dragged on, the more destructiveness the Kremlin brought into the grey zone between the EU and Russia. The louder it was said that it was necessary to wait before Ukraine was allowed to enter NATO's open door, the more aggressive Russian policy became. The longer the silence on Crimea, on the global agenda lasted the more the vigorous Russian revanchism became... Now all of this is being corrected," Zelenskyy said, speaking via video link to the participants of the Munich Security Conference.

Addressing the conference participants, he proposed to act immediately to stop Russian aggression. "Like last year, I propose to act immediately. But unlike last year, I have the most convincing arguments – our achievements. Can we deter Russian strikes? Yes. Can we protect our citizens from Russian missiles? Definitely," the President of Ukraine said.

"We can liberate our land. And 1891 proof of this exists. That is exactly how many villages and cities we have already been able to liberate from Russian occupation," Zelenskyy said.

