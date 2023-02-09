Ukraine may receive new Panther tanks within 15 to 18 months – Rheinmetall head

German defense concern Rheinmetall AG wants to deliver Panther KF51 main battle tank to Ukraine and is holding talks with Kyiv in the issue, Chairman of Rheinmetall AG Armin Papperger has said.

"We are holding talks with Kyiv on the export of Panther," he said in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Ukraine also expressed interest in the new Lynx infantry fighting vehicle, according to the publication.

Rheinmetall presented the Panther at a trade fair in Paris last summer and touted it as the strongest battle tank in the world. Ukraine would be the first customer for the vehicle.

According to Handelsblatt, there is still only a demonstration model of the Panther. Nevertheless, Papperger promises a delivery "in 15 to 18 months".

The tanks could be built in Germany or in Hungary.

The approval of the federal government is required for an export, since the Panther was developed in Germany.

The Europeans could no longer do without any more battle tanks from their stock "because we have nothing", Papperger said, according to the newspaper.