President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

The future of Ukraine is with the European Union, the EU is not afraid of the Russian Federation, President of the European Council Charles Michel said following the 24th Ukraine-EU summit.

"This Summit has made two things absolutely clear. The first is a message for you and for the people of Ukraine. The European Union will support you in every way we can, for as long as it takes. We are not intimidated and will not be intimated by the Kremlin. Because Ukraine and the EU we are family. And my second message: the future of Ukraine is within the European Union," Michel said at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Michel said that the people of Ukraine made a clear choice for freedom, democracy, and rule of law, and the EU made a clear decision that "your future is with us, in our common European Union."

"Your destiny is our destiny," he assured.