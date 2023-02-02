Facts

17:26 02.02.2023

Ukraine ready to provide any guarantees that partners' weapons won’t be used to attack Russia – Reznikov

1 min read
Ukraine needs long-range weapons and is ready to provide any guarantees that the partners' weapons will not be used to bombard the territory of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

“If we get the opportunity to hit targets at a distance of up to 300 km, the Russian army will not be able to prevail and will be forced to retreat. Ukraine is ready to give any guarantees that your weapons will not be used to shell the territory of the Russian Federation. We have many targets on temporarily occupied Ukrainian land, and we are ready to coordinate the selection of targets with our partners,” Reznikov said at a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also stressed that Ukraine needs tanks and armored vehicles.

Tags: #weapons #reznikov

