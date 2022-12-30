Facts

17:30 30.12.2022

Zelensky signs law on fundamentals of govt policy in national, civic identity in Ukraine

2 min read
Zelensky signs law on fundamentals of govt policy in national, civic identity in Ukraine

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the foundations of government policy in the field of asserting Ukrainian national and civic identity.

According to the information provided in the card of advising bill No. 6341 on the Verkhovna Rada website, the document was returned to the parliament with the signature of the head of state on Thursday, December 29.

According to the Verkhovna Rada regulations, the law signed by the president will be published in the Holos Ukrainy (Voice of Ukraine) newspaper and the next day after that, most of its provisions will come into force.

As reported, on December 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at second reading and as a whole the bill On the basic principles of government policy in the sphere of the promotion of Ukrainian national and civil identity (No. 6341).

The document defines the core principles and features of the formation and implementation of state policy, the assertion of civil identity, guarantees for the participation of citizens of Ukraine, foreign Ukrainians, public associations and other civil institutions in its implementation, as well as the concepts of "Ukrainian national identity," "civil identity," "military patriotic education," "civic-patriotic education," "civic education," "civic competences."

The law establishes the components of government policy in the field of asserting Ukrainian national and civil identity, namely, national-patriotic education, military-patriotic education and civic education, and at the same time determines the powers of public authorities, local governments, security and defense forces of Ukraine, educational institutions, culture, sports, specialists and volunteers, civil society institutions.

In addition, the law defines the status of the central executive agency, which ensures the formation and implementation of governemnt policy in the field of asserting Ukrainian national and civic identity. It is the relevant National Commission.

Tags: #zelensky #identity

MORE ABOUT

09:15 30.12.2022
Zelensky: Russian missile strikes to end with tribunal

Zelensky: Russian missile strikes to end with tribunal

17:42 29.12.2022
Yermak: Zelensky not thinking about elections, second term today, his main goal to win war

Yermak: Zelensky not thinking about elections, second term today, his main goal to win war

17:26 29.12.2022
Yermak on possibility of resuming Russian ammonia transit via Ukraine: Zelensky will never resolve this issue so that invaders get additional funds for war

Yermak on possibility of resuming Russian ammonia transit via Ukraine: Zelensky will never resolve this issue so that invaders get additional funds for war

11:38 29.12.2022
Zelensky urges Ukrainians to support each other

Zelensky urges Ukrainians to support each other

16:23 28.12.2022
Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

09:58 28.12.2022
Zelensky discusses investments in Ukraine recovery with Black Rock top manager

Zelensky discusses investments in Ukraine recovery with Black Rock top manager

09:18 28.12.2022
Zelensky to deliver annual message to Rada on Ukraine's internal, external situation

Zelensky to deliver annual message to Rada on Ukraine's internal, external situation

18:41 27.12.2022
Italian PM informs that issue of providing air defense systems to Ukraine being considered – Zelensky

Italian PM informs that issue of providing air defense systems to Ukraine being considered – Zelensky

10:46 27.12.2022
Zelensky: India may be more active in efforts to end Russian aggression

Zelensky: India may be more active in efforts to end Russian aggression

10:21 27.12.2022
Zelensky: 9 mln people disconnected from electricity

Zelensky: 9 mln people disconnected from electricity

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

About 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen now in captivity, another 15,000 people missing – presidential envoy

Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

Ukrainian army destroys 690 Russian army personnel, 8 tanks, 58 cruise missiles in 24 hours

LATEST

Moscow decides on next wave of mobilization from Jan 5, 2023 – Budanov

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch financial services in 2023 – minister

Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

About 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen now in captivity, another 15,000 people missing – presidential envoy

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 growing in Ukraine – chief sanitary doctor

Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

Kuleba on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations: Nothing to change as long as Orban remains Hungarian PM

Administrative building in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv partially destroyed as result of UAV night attack

Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD