Zelensky signs law on fundamentals of govt policy in national, civic identity in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on the foundations of government policy in the field of asserting Ukrainian national and civic identity.

According to the information provided in the card of advising bill No. 6341 on the Verkhovna Rada website, the document was returned to the parliament with the signature of the head of state on Thursday, December 29.

According to the Verkhovna Rada regulations, the law signed by the president will be published in the Holos Ukrainy (Voice of Ukraine) newspaper and the next day after that, most of its provisions will come into force.

As reported, on December 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at second reading and as a whole the bill On the basic principles of government policy in the sphere of the promotion of Ukrainian national and civil identity (No. 6341).

The document defines the core principles and features of the formation and implementation of state policy, the assertion of civil identity, guarantees for the participation of citizens of Ukraine, foreign Ukrainians, public associations and other civil institutions in its implementation, as well as the concepts of "Ukrainian national identity," "civil identity," "military patriotic education," "civic-patriotic education," "civic education," "civic competences."

The law establishes the components of government policy in the field of asserting Ukrainian national and civil identity, namely, national-patriotic education, military-patriotic education and civic education, and at the same time determines the powers of public authorities, local governments, security and defense forces of Ukraine, educational institutions, culture, sports, specialists and volunteers, civil society institutions.

In addition, the law defines the status of the central executive agency, which ensures the formation and implementation of governemnt policy in the field of asserting Ukrainian national and civic identity. It is the relevant National Commission.