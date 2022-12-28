URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continued to provide the population of the occupied territories with necessary assistance, but did not cooperate with the occupiers and closed its local organizations, URCS Rapid Response Unit Commander Taras Lohinov has said.

"In Kherson region, the URCS did not interrupt its activities while in occupation. They officially closed down in order to not cooperate with Russia, however, continued to provide assistance. It was help with medicines, food, rapid response units' assistance during evacuation," he said at a press conference in Kyiv in Wednesday.

Lohinov also said that local organizations of the URCS were among the last to leave the occupied towns in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"We work wherever we can. The last minibus that left Mariupol was ours. There were 32 people with children, disabled people in it. The last car leaving Lyman was ours, evacuating the family of our volunteer. They blew up the bridge behind us. The rapid response unit worked to the end in Lysychansk, its employees continued to work to the end, but then they had to leave, because they became of interest to the FSB. They worked in Severodonetsk, I do not know how it is now, because there is no connection, but a month after the start of the occupation they still worked and helped people," he said.

At the same time, Lohinov stressed that, for security reasons, the URCS "cannot always cover the work of its local organizations in the occupied territories."