Facts

18:34 21.12.2022

Significant shortage of electricity to remain in Kyiv region for next 2-3 weeks – expert

Significant shortage of electricity to remain in Kyiv region for next 2-3 weeks – expert

A significant shortage of electricity will remain in the capital region for the next two or three weeks, Director at the Energy Industry Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko predicts.

"Restoration work continues, given the nature of the damage, I would say that Kyiv residents should prepare for the fact that for at least the next two or three weeks the presence of electricity for four-six hours in the house is good news," he said during a briefing in media center in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the expert, the latest Russian attack was focused on Kyiv region, which led to a number of significant damage to the relevant energy infrastructure.

"The already energy-deficient capital region found itself in a very difficult situation, both in terms of the delivery of electricity and its distribution within Kyiv and the region," Kharchenko specified.

According to the expert, without taking into account the powered critical infrastructure, the deficit in the capital region is about 60-65%. At the same time, in some cases, the absence of light in houses is caused not only by accidents caused by missile and drone attacks at large power facilities, but also by a large number of small damages at local substations due to "constant perturbations in the power system."

The director of the Energy Industry Research Center also strongly urged Kyiv residents not to try to repair or reconnect something on their own, as this harms both the equipment and the initiative citizens.

