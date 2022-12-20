AFU repulses occupiers' attacks in ten settlements in 24 hours, two enemy helicopters downed – General Staff

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of Russian invaders in the area of ten settlements in Donbas. The Ukrainian military inflicted 22 strikes on enemy groups, destroyed ammunition and two helicopters, the General Staff said.

"Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Chervonopopivka and Serebrianske in Luhansk region and Verkhniokamianske, Bakhmut, Poprosne, Kurdiumivka, Chervonohorivka and Maryinka in Donetsk region," according to the Facebook morning report.

It is also noted that the units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the composition of ammunition, three command posts and three areas of concentration of enemy manpower.

Ukrainian aviation carried out 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 6 strikes on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Air defense forces shot down two enemy helicopters over the past day.

The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the enemy's permanent deployment point on December 18 of this year in the area of the village of Chaplinka, Kherson region. Information about the dead and wounded invaders is being specified.