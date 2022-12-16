Facts

09:47 16.12.2022

Occupants inflict at least three blows on Kharkiv region – Synehubov

On Friday morning, the Russian occupation troops attacked the critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"The occupiers delivered three strikes on the critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he said in his Telegram channel: "the invaders do not stop the terror of the civilian population of Kharkiv region. The invaders have just delivered at least three strikes. We ask residents not to ignore the alarms! Stay in shelters!"

He also said earlier, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the central city hospital in Kupiansk. According to preliminary data, they used the S-300.

"There is a direct hit on the pharmacy building. The infectious diseases department of the hospital was also damaged. No victims or injured were found," Synehubov said.

Over the past day, the invaders launched two missile strikes on non-residential civilian structures in Kharkiv.

"There were no military facilities there. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Synehubov said.

In addition, the settlements of Kharkiv, Izium, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts of the region were subjected to enemy shelling from tanks and artillery.

Tags: #kharkiv_region

