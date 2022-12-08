Facts

15:11 08.12.2022

Russia, Iran to be discussed by EU Council at Foreign Ministers' level on Dec 12

1 min read
Russia, Iran to be discussed by EU Council at Foreign Ministers' level on Dec 12

The EU Foreign Affairs Council, which will meet in Brussels on Monday, December 12, will discuss Russia in the context of the aggression in Ukraine, as well as issues related to Iran, the council's press service said on Thursday.

According to a communique, the meeting's agenda, which will be chaired by Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, will be preceded by a meeting of foreign ministers of the EU countries and the states participating in the Eastern Partnership program.

Under the current international policy section, the Foreign Ministers of the EU member states will be informed about the situation in Moldova, the countries of the "southern neighborhood" of the European Union, Tunisia, as well as the European Peace Facility. They will exchange views on the topic of human rights.

Borrell will give a presentation on the EU's efforts under the Global Gateway initiative, a European strategy for the development of high-tech, green and secure global connectivity in areas such as digitalization, energy, transport, healthcare, education and research.

Tags: #eu_council

MORE ABOUT

18:37 09.09.2022
EU Council approves EC proposal to allocate EUR5 bln second tranche of macro-financial aid to Ukraine

EU Council approves EC proposal to allocate EUR5 bln second tranche of macro-financial aid to Ukraine

16:55 11.02.2022
EU Council approves EUR 1.2 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine

EU Council approves EUR 1.2 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine

18:30 21.12.2018
EU Council decides to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months

EU Council decides to extend economic sanctions against Russia for six months

11:09 16.03.2015
Poroshenko submits to Rada draft resolution on appeal to UN Security Council, EU Council on international peacekeeping operation in Ukraine

Poroshenko submits to Rada draft resolution on appeal to UN Security Council, EU Council on international peacekeeping operation in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours

Energoatom announces deliveries of Grad MLRS by Russian occupiers to ZNPP, preparation of another provocation

Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 15 settlements – General Staff

Zelensky: Police chief of Cherkasy region killed after blowing up mine in country's south

LATEST

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours

Ukraine's SBI joins International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities

Epicenter opens Invincible Hub free coworking in Kyiv

SBU finds Russian passports, stolen icons, 'Russian federal counselor permits', 'Novorussian flag' at Moscow Patriarchate churches in Ukraine

Court deprives mayor of Chernihiv Atroshenko of right to hold office for a year

SBU detains Russian agent in Odesa, who himself offered his help to enemy

Energoatom announces deliveries of Grad MLRS by Russian occupiers to ZNPP, preparation of another provocation

Economic court of Kyiv postpones claim of owner of PrivatBank eurobonds against bail-in

Ports of Great Odesa send three more ships with agricultural products for Africa, Asia

Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

AD
AD
AD
AD