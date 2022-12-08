Russia, Iran to be discussed by EU Council at Foreign Ministers' level on Dec 12

The EU Foreign Affairs Council, which will meet in Brussels on Monday, December 12, will discuss Russia in the context of the aggression in Ukraine, as well as issues related to Iran, the council's press service said on Thursday.

According to a communique, the meeting's agenda, which will be chaired by Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, will be preceded by a meeting of foreign ministers of the EU countries and the states participating in the Eastern Partnership program.

Under the current international policy section, the Foreign Ministers of the EU member states will be informed about the situation in Moldova, the countries of the "southern neighborhood" of the European Union, Tunisia, as well as the European Peace Facility. They will exchange views on the topic of human rights.

Borrell will give a presentation on the EU's efforts under the Global Gateway initiative, a European strategy for the development of high-tech, green and secure global connectivity in areas such as digitalization, energy, transport, healthcare, education and research.