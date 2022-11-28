Zelensky: Defense forces prepare for new Russian missile strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian terrorists are preparing new strikes and called for "taking into account" air raid signals next week.

"We understand that the terrorists are preparing new strikes, we know this for sure. And as long as they have missiles, they will not calm down," he said in a video statement on Sunday.

The beginning of the week, he said, could be just as difficult as the one leaving. "Our defense forces are preparing. The entire state is preparing. We are developing all scenarios, including with partners. And our unity should be ready. Therefore, please do not leave without help those whom you can help. Please take into account the signals this week air raid alert," Zelensky also said.

He said that as of today, in most regions of Ukraine, only stabilization schedules are in effect. "The situation is being controlled by the power engineers and I thank the thousands of people who worked around the clock in our country to return light, return water, adze and communications," Zelensky said.