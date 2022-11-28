Facts

09:59 28.11.2022

Zelensky: Defense forces prepare for new Russian missile strikes

1 min read
Zelensky: Defense forces prepare for new Russian missile strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian terrorists are preparing new strikes and called for "taking into account" air raid signals next week.

"We understand that the terrorists are preparing new strikes, we know this for sure. And as long as they have missiles, they will not calm down," he said in a video statement on Sunday.

The beginning of the week, he said, could be just as difficult as the one leaving. "Our defense forces are preparing. The entire state is preparing. We are developing all scenarios, including with partners. And our unity should be ready. Therefore, please do not leave without help those whom you can help. Please take into account the signals this week air raid alert," Zelensky also said.

He said that as of today, in most regions of Ukraine, only stabilization schedules are in effect. "The situation is being controlled by the power engineers and I thank the thousands of people who worked around the clock in our country to return light, return water, adze and communications," Zelensky said.

Tags: #defense

MORE ABOUT

16:24 19.10.2022
Israeli defense minister opposes sending weapons to Ukraine

Israeli defense minister opposes sending weapons to Ukraine

18:56 06.10.2022
Finland to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Finland to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

15:14 04.10.2022
Davydiv Brid in Kherson region liberated from occupation – military

Davydiv Brid in Kherson region liberated from occupation – military

10:58 29.09.2022
Meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels

Meeting of national armaments directors of member countries of Ukraine Defense Contact Group held in Brussels

13:50 23.09.2022
Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

Ukraine waging defensive war, it won’t attack Russian territory – dpty defense minister

20:12 21.09.2022
Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

16:28 12.09.2022
Kyiv waiting for air defense, missile defense supplies for Ukraine after strikes on critical infrastructure – Podoliak

Kyiv waiting for air defense, missile defense supplies for Ukraine after strikes on critical infrastructure – Podoliak

09:27 05.08.2022
Canadian Defense Minister deploys instructors to UK to train Ukrainian military

Canadian Defense Minister deploys instructors to UK to train Ukrainian military

13:46 30.07.2022
US Dept of Defense declares very effective use of military aid by Ukraine

US Dept of Defense declares very effective use of military aid by Ukraine

14:36 30.06.2022
Sweden to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, support weapons, demining equipment worth SEK 500 mln

Sweden to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, support weapons, demining equipment worth SEK 500 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

President of Energoatom: Occupiers probably preparing to leave ZNPP

Number of victims of missile attack on Dnipro increases to 13 people – regional administration

LATEST

Попит на оренду заміських будинків із генераторами восени зріс вчетверо, пропозиція – ушестеро – OLX

Danilov: Best solution to Ukraine's energy problem is missiles with range of 800 km or more

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

Russian occupiers shoot car with civilians inside, crush it with tank in Kherson region in March – PGO

SBU finds propaganda materials denying existence of Ukraine in Moscow Patriarchate churches in western Ukraine

About 40% of Kyiv region without electricity – authorities

French Neo-Eco working on pilot housing renovation project in Hostomel near Kyiv with budget of EUR 45 mln

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

USA provides $20 mln to Ukraine to support grain initiative – ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD