Facts

11:38 21.11.2022

EU to continue to stand with Ukraine until victory and beyond

1 min read
EU to continue to stand with Ukraine until victory and beyond

Against the backdrop of Russia's war, Ukrainians are armed to defend the common values ​​of dignity and freedom, the EU Delegation to Ukraine has said, assuring that the EU will continue to stand by Ukraine until victory and beyond.

"Today we remember Ukrainians who stood up for democracy, human dignity, and European values at Maidan. Amid the Russian war, Ukrainians are defending the shared values of dignity and freedom with weapons. We will continue to stand with Ukraine until Ukraine's victory and beyond," the EU Delegation to Ukraine said in the statement on Twitter on Monday.

Tags: #eu #day_of_dignity

MORE ABOUT

10:24 21.11.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainians united, not to lose freedom and independence

Zelensky: Ukrainians united, not to lose freedom and independence

12:54 16.11.2022
EU ramps support for Ukraine in rebuilding energy infrastructure in response to Russian aggression – EU Energy Commissioner

EU ramps support for Ukraine in rebuilding energy infrastructure in response to Russian aggression – EU Energy Commissioner

16:45 11.11.2022
Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

Kherson with Ukraine returning to Europe - EU Ambassador

15:13 01.11.2022
EU to scale up support to Ukraine's energy sector – EU Commissioner

EU to scale up support to Ukraine's energy sector – EU Commissioner

12:40 26.10.2022
President of European Commission: Way to restore Ukraine is way to EU

President of European Commission: Way to restore Ukraine is way to EU

16:53 25.10.2022
Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

15:37 25.10.2022
European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

11:39 25.10.2022
European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

18:16 21.10.2022
EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

17:48 21.10.2022
Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

Von der Leyen proposes EU to allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine monthly

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

Zelensky: Ukrainians united, not to lose freedom and independence

Power engineers managed to alleviate situation with energy supply in some regions – Zelensky

LATEST

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN KHERSON – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Russia destroys or damages almost 800 cultural objects in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

NATO PA recognizes Russia as terrorist state - MP Chernev

Israel says it could supply Ukraine with precision missiles if Russia buys Iranian missiles – media

Zelensky calls on NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's bid for membership in Alliance, EU

All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

President, First Lady pay tribute to memory of fallen participants in Revolution of Dignity

EU Ambassador arrives in Mykolaiv

Operators launch another 3,300 base stations across country over weekend

USA supplies Ukraine with over 230 artillery systems

AD
AD
AD
AD