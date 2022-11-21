EU to continue to stand with Ukraine until victory and beyond

Against the backdrop of Russia's war, Ukrainians are armed to defend the common values ​​of dignity and freedom, the EU Delegation to Ukraine has said, assuring that the EU will continue to stand by Ukraine until victory and beyond.

"Today we remember Ukrainians who stood up for democracy, human dignity, and European values at Maidan. Amid the Russian war, Ukrainians are defending the shared values of dignity and freedom with weapons. We will continue to stand with Ukraine until Ukraine's victory and beyond," the EU Delegation to Ukraine said in the statement on Twitter on Monday.