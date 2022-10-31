Due to massive shelling of critical facilities in Ukraine, emergency power outages introduced – K.Tymoshenko

Due to massive shelling of critical infrastructure by Russian invaders, emergency power outages are introduced in Ukraine on Monday morning, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Due to massive shelling of critical infrastructure, emergency power outages are introduced," Tymoshenko said in Telegram.

He said Russian terrorists on Monday once again inflicted a massive strike on the power system facilities in a number of regions of Ukraine. "Part of the missiles managed to shoot down the air defense, while the other part hit the target. The services are working to eliminate the consequences," Tymoshenko said.