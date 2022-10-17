Facts

17:15 17.10.2022

Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

1 min read
Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

Iran is directly responsible for the killings of Ukrainian citizens as a result of infrastructure attacks by Iranian-made kamikaze drones, said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

“Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians. Country that oppresses its own people is now giving ru-monsters weapons for mass murders in the heart of Europe. That is what unfinished business and concessions to totalitarianism mean. The case when sanctions are not enough ...,” Podoliak said on Twitter.

As reported, an explosion occurred in a residential building in Kyiv in the morning after an attack by Iranian-made kamikaze drones. As of 16:00, four bodies of the dead were recovered from the rubble of the destroyed house, 19 more were injured.

Tags: #iran #podoliak

MORE ABOUT

14:32 17.10.2022
Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

16:44 14.10.2022
Podoliak: Russia will receive answer from world if it uses nuclear weapons

Podoliak: Russia will receive answer from world if it uses nuclear weapons

15:06 10.10.2022
Podoliak: Putin's terrorism accusation of Ukraine looks cynical even for Russia

Podoliak: Putin's terrorism accusation of Ukraine looks cynical even for Russia

16:11 08.10.2022
Everything illegal must be destroyed – Podoliak about fire on Kerch Strait bridge

Everything illegal must be destroyed – Podoliak about fire on Kerch Strait bridge

15:42 28.09.2022
Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

16:41 27.09.2022
Podoliak calls accident at Nord Stream terrorist attack planned by Russia

Podoliak calls accident at Nord Stream terrorist attack planned by Russia

17:53 26.09.2022
If you want war to end soon, give us Leopard 2 – Podoliak in interview with Tagesschau

If you want war to end soon, give us Leopard 2 – Podoliak in interview with Tagesschau

12:00 24.09.2022
Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of accreditation, cuts number of diplomatic staff at Embassy of Iran in Kyiv – Nikolenko

Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of accreditation, cuts number of diplomatic staff at Embassy of Iran in Kyiv – Nikolenko

16:58 20.09.2022
'Referendums' won't change Ukraine's action plan on de-occupation of its territories – Podoliak

'Referendums' won't change Ukraine's action plan on de-occupation of its territories – Podoliak

14:27 16.09.2022
Podoliak: Strikes on civilian targets - basic element of Russia's war against Ukraine

Podoliak: Strikes on civilian targets - basic element of Russia's war against Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

Number of victims up to three people following attack on residential building in Kyiv – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

LATEST

Russia to supply several hundred tanks, armored vehicles, artillery to Belarus as part of deployment of joint group of troops

Disconnections of new Russian banks from SWIFT should become part of ninth package of EU sanctions – Kuleba

Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

Ukraine to receive first NASAMS air defense systems soon – Reznikov

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

As result of shelling of Romny district by Russian invaders, three people killed, nine more injured

U.S. Embassy calls morning Russian attacks on Kyiv 'desperate and reprehensible'

Number of victims up to three people following attack on residential building in Kyiv – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD