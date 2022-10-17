Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

Iran is directly responsible for the killings of Ukrainian citizens as a result of infrastructure attacks by Iranian-made kamikaze drones, said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

“Iran is responsible for the murders of Ukrainians. Country that oppresses its own people is now giving ru-monsters weapons for mass murders in the heart of Europe. That is what unfinished business and concessions to totalitarianism mean. The case when sanctions are not enough ...,” Podoliak said on Twitter.

As reported, an explosion occurred in a residential building in Kyiv in the morning after an attack by Iranian-made kamikaze drones. As of 16:00, four bodies of the dead were recovered from the rubble of the destroyed house, 19 more were injured.