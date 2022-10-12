Netherlands to provide Ukraine with missiles for air defense

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with missiles worth more than EUR 15 million for further strengthening of the country's air and missile defense following Russia's recent massive missile attacks on Ukraine's peaceful cities, the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Netherlands has said.

"These attacks strengthen the government's opinion that the only response to them is unwavering support for Ukraine and its people. I also emphasized during direct consultation with the Ukrainian Defense Minister that the Netherlands, like our partners, will not be intimidated by Russia and will continue to support Ukraine," Defense Minister of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren said.

The ministry also said that tomorrow Ollongren will participate in a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers to underline the urgent need to provide Ukraine with military assistance.