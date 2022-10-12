Facts

12:08 12.10.2022

Zaporizhia NPP again running on diesel generators due to damage of substation by occupiers – Energoatom

Due to missile attacks by Russian troops at 08:59 Wednesday, the Dniprovska substation in Dnipropetrovsk region was damaged, which resulted in an emergency shutdown of the 750 kV ZNPP-Dniprovska power line and a blackout of the Zaporizhia NPP, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has reported.

"Consequently, the Zaporizhia NPP turned out to be completely de-energized. Diesel generators turned on automatically," the company said in a message on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Energoatom had prepared and sent another batch of diesel fuel to the ZNPP. However, as of 10:00 the Russian side did not let the convoy of cars through.

"Russian shelling and damage to the energy infrastructure associated with the operation of nuclear power plants are the same manifestation of nuclear terrorism as the direct shelling of the ZNPP, and lead to the same consequences and radiation accident threats," Energoatom said.

