Attacks on Ukrainian cities show that Moscow is not interested in holding real talks – Kuleba

Ukrainian diplomats, in response to public or non-public statements about necessity to hold talks with Russia, in a diplomatic manner shut the authors of such statements up, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Although we are diplomats, but lately, when someone publicly or non-publicly tries to say the word "negotiations", we just shut them up," the minister said on air of the national telethon on Monday.

According to him, all the actions that Russia has taken recently, in particular the sham referenda in the occupied territories of Ukraine and large-scale missile attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities, show that Moscow is not interested in holding real negotiations.

"There is only one conclusion, and President Zelensky clearly stated this: Russian missiles are Russia's response to the proposals for negotiations. There is no need to play this game with us," Kuleba said.