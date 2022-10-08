Facts

15:15 08.10.2022

Political disagreements within Kremlin picking up pace, undermining appearance of stability – ISW

1 min read

Western and Russian reports of fractures within the Kremlin are gaining traction within the Russian information space, undermining the appearance of stability of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on the report published on October 7.

The analysts noted that word of fractures within Putin's inner circle have "undermining the impression of strength and control" that Putin has sought to portray throughout more than 20 years of his reign.

"Some Russian milbloggers have begun speculating that there are two factions within the Kremlin following Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Wagner Private Military Company financier Yevgeny Prigozhin's harsh criticism of the Russian higher military command," the ISW said.

The experts said that Kadyrov and Prigozhin are part of the faction that seeks to continue the war and accomplish its ideological goals regardless of cost.

At the same time, the faction opposed to them consists of government officials who wish to negotiate with the West to save their assets and residences in the West but are too afraid to confront Putin directly.

Tags: #isw

