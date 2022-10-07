Facts

09:43 07.10.2022

Zelensky: Any decisions of current Russia’s leadership to transfer ZNPP to Russian ownership null and void

1 min read
Zelensky: Any decisions of current Russia’s leadership to transfer ZNPP to Russian ownership null and void

Any decisions of the current leadership of Russia to transfer the Zaporizhia nuclear Power plant (NPP) to the ownership of the Russian Federation are null and void, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Any decisions of the current head of Russia regarding the Zaporizhia station and any attempts by Russia to transfer the station to its alleged ownership are worthless and, frankly speaking, stupid,” Zelensky said in his video address.

Only Ukrainian specialists, the President noted, can guarantee that there will be no radiation incidents at the Zaporizhia station.

“The international community will only contact Ukraine regarding the ZNPP, because it is Ukrainian property. Was, is and will be,” he said.

The Head of State also noted that about five hundred Russian military personnel are currently at the station.

“And this is nothing but five hundred risks of disaster. The world understands this,” Zelensky stated.

The President thanked everyone who is fighting for the return of full Ukrainian control over the station and for its complete demilitarization.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

10:34 06.10.2022
Kyiv calls on EU, G7 to impose sanctions against Rosatom, urges IAEA to limit cooperation with Russia due to attempt to take control of ZNPP

Kyiv calls on EU, G7 to impose sanctions against Rosatom, urges IAEA to limit cooperation with Russia due to attempt to take control of ZNPP

14:39 05.10.2022
Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

14:17 05.10.2022
ZNPP worked, will work in Ukraine – Energoatom on creation of JSC for operation of plant by Rostatom

ZNPP worked, will work in Ukraine – Energoatom on creation of JSC for operation of plant by Rostatom

13:20 01.10.2022
Occupiers detain ZNPP director general, take him away in unknown direction

Occupiers detain ZNPP director general, take him away in unknown direction

16:56 29.09.2022
Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

15:20 29.09.2022
Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

15:19 28.09.2022
Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss situation at ZNPP, Russian sham referenda

14:22 26.09.2022
AEA starts negotiations on creation of nuclear safety zone at Zaporizhia NPP – Grossi

AEA starts negotiations on creation of nuclear safety zone at Zaporizhia NPP – Grossi

15:43 23.09.2022
IAEA plans to extend its mission at ZNPP - Shmyhal

IAEA plans to extend its mission at ZNPP - Shmyhal

11:17 22.09.2022
Grossi reports on work on aspects of creating security protection zone around ZNPP

Grossi reports on work on aspects of creating security protection zone around ZNPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Winners of Nobel Peace prize in 2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), Memorial organization (Russia)

Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

European Political Community can become Community of Peace – Zelensky

Rada dismisses Shevchenko from post of NBU head

LATEST

Winners of Nobel Peace prize in 2022: Ales Bialiatski (Belarus), Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), Memorial organization (Russia)

Russia's use of Iranian drones not to significantly affect course of war – ISW

Reznikov: We guarantee life and safety to Russian military who refuse to fight, we’ll achieve tribunal for those who give criminal orders

Zelensky and USAID administrator discuss implementation of Ukraine Fast Recovery Plan, safe space development program

Invaders launch missile attack on Zaporizhia –regional administration head

At least 15 people missing after rocket attacks in Zaporizhia – City Council

Ambassador Korniychuk called on the Israeli authorities to stop avoiding ambiguity and to provide assistance to Ukraine

European Political Community can become Community of Peace – Zelensky

Finland to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Zelensky introduces candidature of Oschadbank ex-head Pyshny for NBU head

AD
AD
AD
AD