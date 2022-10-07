Zelensky: Any decisions of current Russia’s leadership to transfer ZNPP to Russian ownership null and void

Any decisions of the current leadership of Russia to transfer the Zaporizhia nuclear Power plant (NPP) to the ownership of the Russian Federation are null and void, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Any decisions of the current head of Russia regarding the Zaporizhia station and any attempts by Russia to transfer the station to its alleged ownership are worthless and, frankly speaking, stupid,” Zelensky said in his video address.

Only Ukrainian specialists, the President noted, can guarantee that there will be no radiation incidents at the Zaporizhia station.

“The international community will only contact Ukraine regarding the ZNPP, because it is Ukrainian property. Was, is and will be,” he said.

The Head of State also noted that about five hundred Russian military personnel are currently at the station.

“And this is nothing but five hundred risks of disaster. The world understands this,” Zelensky stated.

The President thanked everyone who is fighting for the return of full Ukrainian control over the station and for its complete demilitarization.