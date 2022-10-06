UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

Since October 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"In Kherson direction, the enemy is trying to counterattack at the expense of reserves in order to restrain the offensive of our troops and resume the lost position. Since October 1, 29 settlements have been taken under control," Hromov said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.