Facts

16:08 06.10.2022

UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

1 min read
UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

Since October 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"In Kherson direction, the enemy is trying to counterattack at the expense of reserves in order to restrain the offensive of our troops and resume the lost position. Since October 1, 29 settlements have been taken under control," Hromov said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

Tags: #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

09:37 06.10.2022
Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

Three settlements liberated from pseudo-referendum in Kherson region in 24 hours

18:29 04.10.2022
More than 50 residential areas liberated in Kherson region – Enin

More than 50 residential areas liberated in Kherson region – Enin

18:39 08.09.2022
Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

18:11 02.09.2022
AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

18:19 31.08.2022
Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

16:14 29.08.2022
So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

16:07 10.08.2022
Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

18:07 04.08.2022
Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

16:43 01.08.2022
Forty-six settlements de-occupied in Kherson region – Butriy

Forty-six settlements de-occupied in Kherson region – Butriy

14:32 27.07.2022
Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

AD

HOT NEWS

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

Enemy launches new missile attack on Zaporizhia – local governor

Two women die following night shelling of Zaporizhia

LATEST

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

NATO must make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

Drills for sappers held in Vyshgorod district, sounds of explosions can be heard

Russian invaders lose 330 soldiers, 14 tanks and 15 UAVs in Ukraine over past day

SAPO, NABU notify NBU governor Shevchenko that he is suspected of crime during period of his management of Ukrgasbank

Four people killed, three injured following shelling in Donetsk region over day

USAID Head arrives in Kyiv

Enemy launches new missile attack on Zaporizhia – local governor

Kyiv calls on EU, G7 to impose sanctions against Rosatom, urges IAEA to limit cooperation with Russia due to attempt to take control of ZNPP

AD
AD
AD
AD