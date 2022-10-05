Embassy of Japan resumes work in Kyiv

The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine has officially resumed its work in Kyiv.

"We are back and ready to work together with Ukraine for the sake of victory! On Wednesday, October 5, the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine officially resumed work in Kyiv. Japan will further strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and Japan and help restore and rebuild Ukraine. Japan together with Ukraine!" the embassy said on its Twitter page on Wednesday.

It is emphasized that the consular section of the embassy is still closed.