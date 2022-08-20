Facts

11:27 20.08.2022

Biden signs order to provide $775 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

1 min read
US President Joe Biden has signed a document granting Ukraine $775 million for defense, as well as military education and training, the White House press service has reported.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to $775 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," the White House said in a report posted on its website on Friday evening.

Earlier, on Friday, the Pentagon announced additional deliveries of weapons to Ukraine in the amount of $775 million.

In particular, the new aid package includes ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, 16 howitzers, 1,000 Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems and 1,500 missiles for TOW anti-tank missile systems.

Tags: #usa #biden

