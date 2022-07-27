Facts

15:12 27.07.2022

Some 45% of Ukrainians ready to participate in country's restoration, almost 90% expect compensation for losses from Russia – Rating poll

3 min read
Some 45% of Ukrainians ready to participate in country's restoration, almost 90% expect compensation for losses from Russia – Rating poll

 Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia should compensate for the economic and infrastructural losses of Ukraine as a result of the war, according to the results of a nationwide survey "Ukraine during the war. Employment and income" conducted by the Rating sociological group on July 23 and 24, 2022.

In addition, 21% of Ukrainians believe that other European countries should join this, namely 18% international organizations, and 11% the United States. The number of those who believe that Ukraine should also join has increased from 10% to 15%.

The number of those who are ready to personally join in the restoration of the country has decreased to 45% (in March it was 61%). Some 46% say they want to but do not have the opportunity. Residents of the east, respondents aged 18 to 50, men who are better off and who have changed their place of residence are more ready to join the restoration.

Most Ukrainians are quite optimistic about the restoration of the country after the war: some 43% believe that five years will be enough for this, while 28% believe that it will take up to ten years. At the same time, there are more of those who see the prospect of recovery in the long term (from 10% to 21%), and the number of those who believed that recovery will take less than a year has decreased (from 13% to 5%).

According to the respondents, construction (60%) and the military industry (42%) will be the most developed after the war. The development of agriculture is seen by 34%, medicine by 26%, heavy industry and metallurgy by 18%, IT by 16%, education and science by 13%, transport by 7%, trade, culture, tourism, light industry by 5% and 6% each.

Some 73% of respondents said that things in Ukraine are moving in the right direction, some 12% expressed the opposite opinion, another 15% found it difficult to assess. There is a gradual decrease in the number of those who assess the direction of the country's development as correct in favor of those who have not decided on their assessments. In all regions and among all ages, the assessment of the direction as the right one continues to dominate. Differences in views are noticeable in terms of property distribution: among the poorest, they are somewhat worse (they consider the direction of development to be correct 63%).

The poll was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) among 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas and territories where there is no Ukrainian mobile communication. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement. Results are weighted using up-to-date data from the State Statistics Service. The error of the representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95, namely no more than 3.1%.

Tags: #poll #restoration

MORE ABOUT

09:30 05.07.2022
Zelensky: Restoration of Ukraine is something that needs to be done now

Zelensky: Restoration of Ukraine is something that needs to be done now

10:08 04.07.2022
Zelensky invites Australia to join project for restoration of Ukraine

Zelensky invites Australia to join project for restoration of Ukraine

20:12 26.05.2022
Shmyhal, Marin agree on prompt govt coordination of parameters for involving Finland in restoration of Ukraine

Shmyhal, Marin agree on prompt govt coordination of parameters for involving Finland in restoration of Ukraine

13:16 25.05.2022
Govt plans to present draft plan for restoration of Ukraine at conference in Lugano – Ukrainian PM

Govt plans to present draft plan for restoration of Ukraine at conference in Lugano – Ukrainian PM

12:59 23.05.2022
Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

16:43 02.04.2022
Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

13:55 31.03.2022
EU begins talks on Ukraine's accession to program allowing for ecosystem restoration after war

EU begins talks on Ukraine's accession to program allowing for ecosystem restoration after war

15:53 23.03.2022
Over half of Ukrainians do not work during war, less than quarter work remotely or partially - opinion poll

Over half of Ukrainians do not work during war, less than quarter work remotely or partially - opinion poll

14:57 20.03.2022
Some 93% of Ukrainians believe in victory, 89% against temporary truce with Russia – poll

Some 93% of Ukrainians believe in victory, 89% against temporary truce with Russia – poll

12:51 18.03.2022
Ukraine counts on humanitarian aid to restore, maintain work of public utilities – Naftogaz head

Ukraine counts on humanitarian aid to restore, maintain work of public utilities – Naftogaz head

AD

HOT NEWS

Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

LATEST

More than 30% of educational establishments prepared for full-time study – Shkarlet

Some 35 youth infrastructure facilities damaged amid military operations – Gutzeit

Volyn region ready to repel any attack – Tymoshenko

Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

German govt approves sale of 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

Russia loses more than 40,000 military personnel in Ukraine since Feb 24

EU Ambassador hopes for early appointment of SAPO Head

Rada appoints Sovhyria as judge of Constitutional Court

AD
AD
AD
AD