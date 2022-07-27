Some 45% of Ukrainians ready to participate in country's restoration, almost 90% expect compensation for losses from Russia – Rating poll

Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia should compensate for the economic and infrastructural losses of Ukraine as a result of the war, according to the results of a nationwide survey "Ukraine during the war. Employment and income" conducted by the Rating sociological group on July 23 and 24, 2022.

In addition, 21% of Ukrainians believe that other European countries should join this, namely 18% international organizations, and 11% the United States. The number of those who believe that Ukraine should also join has increased from 10% to 15%.

The number of those who are ready to personally join in the restoration of the country has decreased to 45% (in March it was 61%). Some 46% say they want to but do not have the opportunity. Residents of the east, respondents aged 18 to 50, men who are better off and who have changed their place of residence are more ready to join the restoration.

Most Ukrainians are quite optimistic about the restoration of the country after the war: some 43% believe that five years will be enough for this, while 28% believe that it will take up to ten years. At the same time, there are more of those who see the prospect of recovery in the long term (from 10% to 21%), and the number of those who believed that recovery will take less than a year has decreased (from 13% to 5%).

According to the respondents, construction (60%) and the military industry (42%) will be the most developed after the war. The development of agriculture is seen by 34%, medicine by 26%, heavy industry and metallurgy by 18%, IT by 16%, education and science by 13%, transport by 7%, trade, culture, tourism, light industry by 5% and 6% each.

Some 73% of respondents said that things in Ukraine are moving in the right direction, some 12% expressed the opposite opinion, another 15% found it difficult to assess. There is a gradual decrease in the number of those who assess the direction of the country's development as correct in favor of those who have not decided on their assessments. In all regions and among all ages, the assessment of the direction as the right one continues to dominate. Differences in views are noticeable in terms of property distribution: among the poorest, they are somewhat worse (they consider the direction of development to be correct 63%).

The poll was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) among 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas and territories where there is no Ukrainian mobile communication. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement. Results are weighted using up-to-date data from the State Statistics Service. The error of the representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95, namely no more than 3.1%.