18:09 25.07.2022

Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

Three out of 15 German Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery systems are already at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"Three first Gepards officially came from Germany today... These are anti-aircraft missile systems, to which tens of thousands of shells have been handed over to us... We expect 15 Gepards," Reznikov said on the air of the National Telethon on Monday.

Later, the minister thanked Germany for the supply of the artillery systems and said Ukraine also expects to receive an Iris-T air defense system.

"Our capabilities to protect our sky will be strengthened. Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems began to arrive in Ukraine. I would like to thank our German partners and personally Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht for supporting our country. Looking forward to receiving IRIS-T," he said on Twitter on Monday.

As reported, on June 21, the German authorities published a list of weapons that have already been or will be delivered to Ukraine. It included 30 Gepards, an IRIS-T air defense system, three Mars multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and other weapons.

