Rescuers find bodies of three people under rubble of school shelled in Kramatorsk – emergency service

In Kramatorsk, rescuers found the bodies of three men under the rubble of a school shelled by Russian invaders, rescue and search work has been completed, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

"At 09.10, rescue and search operations were completed at a school building destroyed by shelling in the city of Kramatorsk. About 205 tonnes of destroyed elements of the building were cleared and dismantled, the bodies of three men were found and removed from the rubble," the service said on Facebook.

In total, 38 personnel and seven pieces of equipment were involved from the rescuers, in addition a tractor, a truck crane and a loader of local authorities.

As reported, the Russian invaders destroyed two schools in Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, on Thursday night. In addition, they attacked Kramatorsk industrial part, and also fired at the central part of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.