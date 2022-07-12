Death toll of Chasiv Yar tragedy reaches 35 – Emergency Service

Rescuers found and removed from the rubble of a five-storey residential building destroyed as a result of shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, the bodies of 35 dead, including a child.

The relevant information as of 11:00 on Tuesday was published on the page of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk region.

Nine people were rescued from the rubble. More than 320 tonnes of destroyed elements of the house were cleared and disassembled.

As reported, Russian occupiers attacked Chasiv Yar from the Hurricanes on Saturday, destroying a 5-storey residential building.

As of 18:00 on Sunday, it was reported about 15 dead found under the rubble, and six rescued. It was also reported about 23 people, including a child, who remained under the rubble at that time.

As of 23:30 on Monday, rescuers found the bodies of 33 people, among them a child born in 2013, nine people were rescued.