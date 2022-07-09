President of France's Senate delivers speech in Rada

President of the Senate of the French Republic Gerard Larcher delivered a sppech at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos parliamentary faction, has said.

"A bright speech that was interrupted by applause more than 10 times," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Ukraine, thanks to its achievements, rightly received the EU candidate status. On June 24, the historic step was taken! We will be with you to implement the candidate status... The European soul and ideals are now being embodied by the Ukrainian people... We will be with you at all levels, including the military. Your defeat would be our collective defeat. The front will hold if the rear holds. All 27 EU countries are the rear!" Zhelezniak quoted the President of the Senate of France.