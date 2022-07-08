Facts

10:30 08.07.2022

Enemy has lost 250 military personnel, 35 tanks, 14 armored vehicles over past day - General Staff

The enemy has lost 250 people of military personnel, 35 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, 13 artillery systems over the past day; the enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kramatorsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to July 8 approximately amounted to: about 36,900 of military personnel (plus 250) people; 1,637 tanks (plus 35) units; 3,811 armored combat vehicles (plus 14) units; 828 artillery systems (plus 13) units; 247 MLRS; 107 units of air defense equipment; 217 units of aircraft; 187 helicopters; 669 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus two); 155 cruise missiles; 15 units of ships/boats; 2,685 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 20) units; 66 units of special equipment," the General Staff said in a message on Friday morning.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kramatorsk direction.

The data is being clarified, the General Staff notes.

