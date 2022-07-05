Lugano Declaration provides for regular control over recovery progress, financial flows in Ukraine

The Lugano Declaration provides for regular control over recovery progress and financial flows in Ukraine, President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis said during the presentation of the document.

At a press conference on the results of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, Cassis presented seven main principles of the Lugano Declaration.

The first one is partnership. Ukraine will launch the recovery process and implement it jointly with its international partners. Recovery process and financial flows will be regularly controlled, the president said.

The second principle is reform focus. Recovery, sustainability as well as continuation, deepening and extension of reforms are interrelated, Cassis said.

The third principle is transparency, accountability and rule of law as the process of ensuring independent justice system and fight against corruption must include accountability.

The fourth principle is democratic participation, the president, adding that the recovery process will not be centralized. It will be based on democratic participation as well as local communities and local decisions.

The fifth principle is multi-stakeholders engagement. The process must involve national and international participants from business, civil society, science, and local communities, Cassis said.

The sixth principle of gender equality and inclusion. The minorities should not be expelled from the process, everyone must be involved, he stressed.

The seventh principle is sustainability. Recovery and reforms will not be limited to the infrastructure and institutions. They will also cover social, economic, and environmental aspects, Cassis said.