14:36 30.06.2022

Sweden to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, support weapons, demining equipment worth SEK 500 mln

The government of Sweden approved a decision to provide Ukraine with additional defense assistance worth SEK 500 million, including anti-tank weapons, support weapons, and demining equipment.

"The assistance includes equipment requested by Ukraine, notably anti-tank weapons, support weapons, and demining equipment. This assistance is estimated at SEK 500 million," the Swedish government said on its website on Thursday.

In turn, Associated Press quoted Defense Minister of Sweden Peter Hultqvist as saying: "It is important that the support to Ukraine from the democratic countries in Europe is continuous and long-term."

The minister did not say when and how the equipment would be delivered but said it is in everyone's interest that it is delivered as quickly as possible.

Additional military support to Ukraine includes anti-tank weapons, support weapons and demining equipment worth approximately SEK 500 million ($49 million), Associated Press reported.

