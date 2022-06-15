Facts

11:09 15.06.2022

US Secretary of Defense to chair meeting of defense contact group on Ukraine, which will be attended by reps of up to 50 countries

2 min read
US Secretary of Defense to chair meeting of defense contact group on Ukraine, which will be attended by reps of up to 50 countries

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will chair a meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine in Brussels, which will be attended by representatives of up to 50 countries on Wednesday, the press service of the U.S. Department of Defense reports.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will preside at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels tomorrow to identify and examine the next steps needed to help Ukraine defend itself from Russian aggression," a message published on Wednesday night reads.

Austin noted that "the focus is first and foremost on Ukraine's urgent requirements to continue the battle, that it's fighting against Russia right now."

In addition, it is noted that the Russian occupiers, after the failure to capture Kyiv, shifted their main efforts to the East of Ukraine.

"The battles in Donbas region are brutal artillery slugfests. Ukrainian officials said they are losing between 150 and 200 soldiers a day in the fighting," the U.S. Department of Defense said.

Austin "coordinates with the contact group to get the correct capabilities into Ukraine when needed. For example, one nation may have an artillery piece, another may have the ammunition, while a third may have spare parts the system needs."

"For example, one nation may have an artillery piece, another may have the ammunition, while a third may have spare parts the system needs. The contact group is a way to coordinate the three nations to get the various parts of the system to the front lines of the fight," the message says.

Tags: #defense

MORE ABOUT

09:46 10.06.2022
Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Germany discuss package of military assistance

Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Germany discuss package of military assistance

14:23 07.05.2022
Japanese defense minister: Confronting Russia will deter China

Japanese defense minister: Confronting Russia will deter China

20:22 04.05.2022
UK adds some Russian technological, defense enterprises to sanctions lists

UK adds some Russian technological, defense enterprises to sanctions lists

20:44 19.04.2022
Czech Republic to help Ukraine repair armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

Czech Republic to help Ukraine repair armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

18:17 19.04.2022
Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

19:52 28.03.2022
Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

Draft US budget 2023 provides $6.9 bln in aid to Ukraine, NATO, Europe – TV

18:47 28.03.2022
Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

20:44 26.03.2022
Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

09:33 25.03.2022
Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

12:35 22.03.2022
Ukrainian, Polish Defense Ministers hold talks

Ukrainian, Polish Defense Ministers hold talks

AD

HOT NEWS

Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

Ukraine at 'pivotal' moment on battlefield – US Defense Secretary Austin

Zelensky: Providing Ukraine with EU candidacy right now is proving that European unification is real

Russian aggressor loses 250 military personnel, six tanks, 25 armored vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

Ukraine at 'pivotal' moment on battlefield – US Defense Secretary Austin

Ukraine's president must have talks with Russia, when Ukraine triumphs – Macron

Russian tanks must be stopped in Ukraine so that they never come to Prague – Zelensky says in Czech parliament

Zelensky: Ukrainian and European reconstruction plans should be streamlined

Zelensky: Providing Ukraine with EU candidacy right now is proving that European unification is real

Court bans activities of Socialist Party in Ukraine

Reznikov to inform NATO defense ministers about Ukraine's needs to win the war waged by Russia

Russian aggressor loses 250 military personnel, six tanks, 25 armored vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD