Facts

13:19 14.06.2022

Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

1 min read
Over the past day, the enemy has lost 200 personnel, two tanks, three MLRS, a helicopter in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to June 14 were approximately: personnel – about 32,500 (up by 200) people, tanks – 1,434 (up by 2) units, armored combat vehicles – 3,503 (up by 11) units, artillery systems – 721 (up by 3) units, MLRS – 229 (up by 3) units, air defense systems – 97 units, aircraft – 213 units, helicopters – 179 (up by 1) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 588 (up by 3), cruise missiles – 125, ships/boats – 13 units, automotive equipment and tankers – 2,473 (up by 13) units, special equipment – 54," the message says on Facebook.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut direction.

Data are being updated.

Tags: #war #general_staff

