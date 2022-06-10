Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

Ukraine is having a unique chance to hop on the EU train, Ambassador of Lithuania to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas has said.

"Today we all see that Ukraine is experiencing big changes and an irreversible process has been launched. So, I believe that despite all these brutal losses, I mean thousands of deceased civilians and destroyed infrastructure of the country, Ukraine has a unique chance to hop on the EU train," the diplomat said in an interview with the Ukrainian Radio on Friday.

Sarapinas also said that Ukraine is making a sacrifice while defending freedom and security of Europe, as well as European values.

"I believe Ukraine's heroic resistance to Russia's invasion has made Ukraine's membership in the EU more realistic, although, before the war broke out, there had been a lot of skeptics saying that Ukraine was not a European country, that it was too poor and had a high level of corruption," he said.

The ambassador said that it was necessary to support Ukraine's commitment to pro-European development and grant it the status of EU candidate.

He also underlined that Lithuania supports Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"We never doubted that Ukraine is a part of the European family and it should become a member of the EU as soon as possible," Sarapinas said.