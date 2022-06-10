Facts

16:28 10.06.2022

Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

2 min read
Ukraine has unique chance to hop on EU train – Lithuanian ambassador

Ukraine is having a unique chance to hop on the EU train, Ambassador of Lithuania to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas has said.

"Today we all see that Ukraine is experiencing big changes and an irreversible process has been launched. So, I believe that despite all these brutal losses, I mean thousands of deceased civilians and destroyed infrastructure of the country, Ukraine has a unique chance to hop on the EU train," the diplomat said in an interview with the Ukrainian Radio on Friday.

Sarapinas also said that Ukraine is making a sacrifice while defending freedom and security of Europe, as well as European values.

"I believe Ukraine's heroic resistance to Russia's invasion has made Ukraine's membership in the EU more realistic, although, before the war broke out, there had been a lot of skeptics saying that Ukraine was not a European country, that it was too poor and had a high level of corruption," he said.

The ambassador said that it was necessary to support Ukraine's commitment to pro-European development and grant it the status of EU candidate.

He also underlined that Lithuania supports Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"We never doubted that Ukraine is a part of the European family and it should become a member of the EU as soon as possible," Sarapinas said.

Tags: #ukraine #lithuania

MORE ABOUT

14:41 10.06.2022
Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

Denmark ready to provide strong support for reconstruction, post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – FM

13:44 10.06.2022
Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

Denmark, Netherlands opposed granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership – media

18:28 09.06.2022
Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

12:05 09.06.2022
Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 5 tanks, 3 UAVs in Ukraine on June 8 – AFU General Staff

19:20 08.06.2022
Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

Ukraine may receive up to EUR1.5 bln in revenue from electricity exports in 2022 - Zerkal

18:48 08.06.2022
EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

EP to call on EU leaders to grant Ukraine status of EU candidate – draft statement

18:44 08.06.2022
Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

15:03 08.06.2022
Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

Ukraine expects miracle from NATO summit, but sees no prerequisites for this – Kuleba

15:34 06.06.2022
Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

Ukraine does not disconnect Ukrainians from communication – Special Communications Service

09:47 03.06.2022
As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine inferior at front to Russia in amount of artillery by 10-15 times – Intelligence Agency

Zelensky signs decree on introduction of sanctions against Putin, other top officials from Russia

So-called court in Donetsk sentences two captive Britons and one Moroccan to death

EU allocates extra EUR 205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

LATEST

Mine clearance finished in more than 370 liberated residential areas in Ukraine – President's Office

Pontoon bridges passed by Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine

Head of Shevchenkivska territorial community Pylypenko returns home after kidnapping by occupiers in March

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine working on supply of ambulances purchased before war

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 35 lung ventilators under UNITED24 program

Finland to send more defense equipment to Ukraine

Ukraine investigating death sentence imposed by so–called ‘court’ in Donetsk on three foreigners – Venediktova

Progress being made in negotiations on air defense for Ukraine - Venislavsky

Stefanishyna: Three main EU countries are against granting Ukraine candidate status

Montenegro to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

AD
AD
AD
AD