18:12 02.06.2022

Ukraine calls on partners at level of govts, local authorities, individual companies to help Ukrainian cities and regions - Shmyhal

Ukraine calls on partners at level of govts, local authorities, individual companies to help Ukrainian cities and regions - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine calls on partners at the level of governments, local authorities, and individual companies to help Ukrainian cities and regions, which will be a great example of solidarity.

"The government has already launched the first stage of restoration in the liberated territories. Right now we are repairing roads and individual houses, demining, restoring electricity, gas and water, building temporary housing for thousands of people who have lost it. Therefore, we ask our partners for help," Shmyhal said during an online speech at the GLOBSEC 2022 forum.

According to government estimates, the total losses to the Ukrainian economy due to the war are already reaching $600 billion, and there is a huge amount of work ahead.

"We don't want to just restore brick and concrete. We want to build a new state. Therefore, the recovery plan for Ukraine is written according to the Build Back Better principle. Ukraine wants to apply a unique combination of approaches to recovery," the head of government stressed.

According to him, the matter concerns a regional approach, which involves the patronage of the allied countries, sister cities, international corporations over the Ukrainian regions and their assistance in reconstruction.

