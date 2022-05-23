Facts

19:55 23.05.2022

Invaders unsuccessfully try to advance in Ukraine’s east – AFU General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation army on Monday tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in Donetsk direction in order to cordon them off and enter the administrative borders of Luhansk region, focusing their main efforts on Bakhmut direction, according to operational information as of 18:00 published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In Severodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy conducted assault operations, had no success, suffered losses and retreated. In Bakhmut direction, the enemy tried to conduct an offensive, but had no success. In the direction of Luhansk, he conducted reconnaissance by battle, had no success, withdrew," the summary says.

In Sloviansk direction, the invaders held their positions and launched an air strike in the area of Bohorodychne village, and also fired artillery at the settlements of Husarivka, Chepil, Dolyna and Sviatohorsk. The enemy used multiple rocket launchers and heavy flamethrower systems in the area with Studionki. The invaders also fired at units of the Defense Forces and civilian facilities in the town of Lyman.

In Slobozhanske direction, the invaders are also trying to hold the occupied lines, with the support of artillery, the enemy resumed assault operations in the area of the village of Ternova, but without success.

The occupiers do not stop shelling the positions of the Defense Forces deployed in close proximity to the state border of Ukraine in Sumy and Chernihiv regions. The enemy also shelled Ukrainian positions in the South Bug direction.

"The measures of the administrative and police regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are continuing. So, according to available information, the occupiers have created nineteen so-called ‘commandant's offices’ in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions," the report says.

In addition, according to available information, to build up the air defense system in the northwestern part of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy is deploying two additional S-400 anti-aircraft missile divisions, the General Staff reported.

