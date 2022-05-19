Facts

Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

The Russian invaders have concentrated their offensive efforts in Donetsk direction, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy concentrated the main efforts in Donetsk direction, where it used aircraft, artillery and mortars... In order to improve the tactical situation in certain areas, the enemy stepped up offensive and assault operations," the General Staff said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

At the same time, in other sectors of the front, the advance of the invaders was suspended.

In particular, in Slobozhansky direction, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on holding occupied positions and preventing the defense forces from advancing deep into the temporarily occupied territory. In some areas, it tried to carry out unsuccessful counterattacks in order to restore lost positions.

Fighting continues in the areas of the settlements of Terniv and Borschiv. The enemy is conducting enhanced aerial reconnaissance.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes. The threat of missile and bomb strikes on civilian and military infrastructure from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In Siversk direction, the enemy continues to equip additional firing positions and defensive structures at the border areas of Briansk and Kursk regions. In order to clarify the position of our units, artillery positions and advance routes, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

The enemy fired artillery and mortars at the border settlements of Sumy region: Esman, Sopych and Seredyna-Buda.

In Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Pryshyb, Hrushovakha and Bohorodychne.

In the area of ​​Severodonetsk, the enemy conducted assault operations, suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions. Fighting continues in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Toshkivka.

The occupiers carried out offensive operations in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Oleksandropol (until 2016 - Rozovka) of Yasynovatsky district and tried to improve the tactical situation in the areas of the settlements of Pylypchatine, Druzhba and Trypillia. They have no success.

In Avdiyivka direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy conducted assault operations in Novobakhmutivka area, was not successful, suffered losses and retreated.

In Kurakhove direction, the enemy, with the support of rocket artillery and heavy flamethrower systems, launched an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Slavne and Maryiynka, but was not successful.

In Lyman direction, the enemy did not carry out offensive operations, shelling civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Ozerne and Lyman.

In Pivdenny Buh direction, the enemy did not carry out active hostilities. Under the cover of mortar and cannon artillery fire, it continued measures for the engineering equipment of positions. The enemy also reinforced the grouping with electronic warfare units.

In Bessarabian operational area on the territory of Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, the situation has not changed.

