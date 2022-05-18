Facts

18:59 18.05.2022

Ukraine calls on all intl partners to take leadership in process of restoring regions, communities or cities – Shmyhal

Ukraine calls on all international partners to take the lead in the process of rebuilding regions, communities or cities, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in his speech to the development ministers of the G7 countries.

"I have repeatedly said that the victory of our army on the battlefield is 50% of Ukraine's victory. The remaining 50% will come when Ukraine becomes an economically successful member of the European Union," the government's press service said, citing Shmyhal.

The prime minister said Russia continues to inflict terrible damage on the country, but with the support of partners, Ukraine hopes not only to restore what was destroyed, but also to build a new economy.

"The European Commission estimates the renewal plan at EUR 500-600 billion. Our government has already begun to develop a major plan for the restoration and modernization of our state," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine seeks to use the approaches laid down in the basis of the plan, including regionality, when partner countries and corporations help in the restoration of a particular city or region.

It is noted that the development ministers of the G7 countries, for their part, said the G7, as a club of economically strongest countries, is ready to take a leading role in the restoration of Ukraine.

