Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers continue to launch missile strikes against military and civilian targets throughout Ukraine. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on the breakthrough in Bakhmut and Severodonetsk directions, for which up to 15 helicopters are concentrated in Luhansk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The aggressor has concentrated up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region in Bakhmut and Severodonetsk directions for aviation support of offensive actions," reads a Wednesday morning report posted on Facebook.

The General Staff reports that the enemy is exerting fire influence along the entire line of collision and in the depth of the defense of our troops in Donetsk operational area and in Sloviansk direction, taking measures to strengthen the offensive grouping. In other areas, the enemy focuses its main efforts on holding previously occupied lines, conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions, resupply, and also trying to improve its tactical position.

In Volynske, Poliske and Siverske directions, units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus carry out tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. The threat of missile and air strikes on the objects of our state from the territory of Belarus remains.

"In order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy continues to hold units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions. In some areas, the enemy is strengthening the air defense system and engineering equipment of positions," the Ukrainian military noted.

The enemy also continues artillery shelling of positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure facilities in the border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused on holding their positions and preventing the further advance of our troops. The aggressor carries out artillery attacks on the settlements of Tcyrkuny, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky and Pytomnyk.

In Slovianske direction, the enemy is attacking the settlement of Dovhenke. To support offensive actions, rocket and barrel artillery units have been deployed in a certain area.

In order to provide logistical support and complement the units that have suffered losses, the aggressor is moving weapons and military equipment from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to advance in Lymanske, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyiske and Kurakhovske directions.

In Lymanske direction, the enemy was attacking in order to establish full control over the settlement of Drobysheve and block Lymany from the north.

In Mariupol, the enemy focuses its main efforts on blocking our units in the area of the Azovstal plant. Continues to deliver artillery and air strikes.

In Novopavlivske and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy is strengthening the grouping of troops to conduct an offensive on Polohy - Orikhiv.

In Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on holding occupied borders, conducting reconnaissance, and engineering equipment of positions. It has a fiery effect on the units of our troops.

In Mykolaiv direction, for the fire defeat of our troops, the Russian occupiers deployed up to 10 batteries of rocket and 8-barrel artillery in firing positions.

In Kryvyi Rih direction, Russian troops carried out demonstrative actions with the aim of shackling Ukrainian troops, improved engineering equipment and replenished supplies.

In Besarabske direction, the situation in Zakarpattia region of the Republic of Moldova remains tense and has not undergone significant changes.

The ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to perform tasks to isolate the area of combat operations, reconnaissance and fire support in Prymorske direction.

During the previous day, the air defense units of the Ground Forces hit 10 operational-tactical UAVs, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces destroyed one UAV and four cruise missiles.

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 12 enemy attacks were repulsed over the past day, three tanks, three artillery systems, six units of armored combat vehicles and seven enemy vehicles were destroyed.