Facts

11:53 18.05.2022

Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

4 min read
Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers continue to launch missile strikes against military and civilian targets throughout Ukraine. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on the breakthrough in Bakhmut and Severodonetsk directions, for which up to 15 helicopters are concentrated in Luhansk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The aggressor has concentrated up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region in Bakhmut and Severodonetsk directions for aviation support of offensive actions," reads a Wednesday morning report posted on Facebook.

The General Staff reports that the enemy is exerting fire influence along the entire line of collision and in the depth of the defense of our troops in Donetsk operational area and in Sloviansk direction, taking measures to strengthen the offensive grouping. In other areas, the enemy focuses its main efforts on holding previously occupied lines, conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions, resupply, and also trying to improve its tactical position.

In Volynske, Poliske and Siverske directions, units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus carry out tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Brest and Gomel regions. The threat of missile and air strikes on the objects of our state from the territory of Belarus remains.

"In order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy continues to hold units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions. In some areas, the enemy is strengthening the air defense system and engineering equipment of positions," the Ukrainian military noted.

The enemy also continues artillery shelling of positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure facilities in the border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused on holding their positions and preventing the further advance of our troops. The aggressor carries out artillery attacks on the settlements of Tcyrkuny, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky and Pytomnyk.

In Slovianske direction, the enemy is attacking the settlement of Dovhenke. To support offensive actions, rocket and barrel artillery units have been deployed in a certain area.

In order to provide logistical support and complement the units that have suffered losses, the aggressor is moving weapons and military equipment from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to advance in Lymanske, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Avdiyiske and Kurakhovske directions.

In Lymanske direction, the enemy was attacking in order to establish full control over the settlement of Drobysheve and block Lymany from the north.

In Mariupol, the enemy focuses its main efforts on blocking our units in the area of the Azovstal plant. Continues to deliver artillery and air strikes.

In Novopavlivske and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy is strengthening the grouping of troops to conduct an offensive on Polohy - Orikhiv.

In Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on holding occupied borders, conducting reconnaissance, and engineering equipment of positions. It has a fiery effect on the units of our troops.

In Mykolaiv direction, for the fire defeat of our troops, the Russian occupiers deployed up to 10 batteries of rocket and 8-barrel artillery in firing positions.

In Kryvyi Rih direction, Russian troops carried out demonstrative actions with the aim of shackling Ukrainian troops, improved engineering equipment and replenished supplies.

In Besarabske direction, the situation in Zakarpattia region of the Republic of Moldova remains tense and has not undergone significant changes.

The ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continue to perform tasks to isolate the area of combat operations, reconnaissance and fire support in Prymorske direction.

During the previous day, the air defense units of the Ground Forces hit 10 operational-tactical UAVs, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces destroyed one UAV and four cruise missiles.

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 12 enemy attacks were repulsed over the past day, three tanks, three artillery systems, six units of armored combat vehicles and seven enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Tags: #war #general_staff
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:14 18.05.2022
Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

10:33 18.05.2022
War with Russia moving into protracted phase – Reznikov

War with Russia moving into protracted phase – Reznikov

09:58 18.05.2022
Russian troops cannot demonstrate success at frontline, but try to do it with missiles - Zelensky

Russian troops cannot demonstrate success at frontline, but try to do it with missiles - Zelensky

09:24 18.05.2022
Occupiers fire on Merefa: over 30 houses, high-voltage line damaged

Occupiers fire on Merefa: over 30 houses, high-voltage line damaged

20:21 17.05.2022
War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

19:10 17.05.2022
Russian ships in waters of Black and Azov Seas continue to block civilian shipping – AFU General Staff

Russian ships in waters of Black and Azov Seas continue to block civilian shipping – AFU General Staff

18:35 17.05.2022
Russian army has lost about 27,900 soldiers since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russian army has lost about 27,900 soldiers since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

15:59 17.05.2022
No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

10:12 17.05.2022
Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

19:05 16.05.2022
At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Bombing of Azovstal could have caused leakage of hydrogen sulfide concentrate into Sea of ​​Azov – Mariupol City Council

Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

Explosions rock Melitopol, people unable to leave for Zaporizhia - media

Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

LATEST

Number of killed in Bakhmut by occupiers' airstrike reaches five, including child

Andriy Shevchenko becomes first ambassador of UNITED 24

Come Back Alive Foundation announces collection of $100 mln in support of AFU

Ukraine calls on all intl partners to take leadership in process of restoring regions, communities or cities – Shmyhal

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

Bombing of Azovstal could have caused leakage of hydrogen sulfide concentrate into Sea of ​​Azov – Mariupol City Council

Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

Kuleba discusses issue of military equipment supplies to Ukraine with Dutch defense minister

Explosions rock Melitopol, people unable to leave for Zaporizhia - media

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD