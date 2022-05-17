Facts

17:40 17.05.2022

Shmyhal: We aren’t asking European soldiers to defend our country, we are asking our partners to support us with weapons and finances

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that support from European partners in the form of weapons and finances will be enough to give Ukraine enough strength to defend the country.

"The Ukrainian army is strong and motivated enough to defend our country. We understand that it is our responsibility to protect our land, our families, our infrastructure, and our homes. We are not asking European soldiers to defend our country, we are asking European partners to support us with weapons and finances," Shmyhal said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Adnkronos.

The Prime Minister stressed that this would be enough to give Ukraine sufficient strength to defend itself.

