Facts

19:13 12.05.2022

War in Ukraine kills at least 3,496 civilians, 3,760 wounded - UN

2 min read
War in Ukraine kills at least 3,496 civilians, 3,760 wounded - UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on May 10 amounted to 7,256 civilians (the day before soem 7,172), including 3,496 killed (3,459), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said on Wednesday, May 11.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN figures, some 1,268 men, some 821 women, 93 boys and 76 girls were killed, while the gender of 69 children and 1,169 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 3,760 wounded were 94 boys and 87 girls, as well as 167 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the report the day before, one child was wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on May 11, there were 1,750 (1,721) killed and 1,466 (1,449) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 115 (113) killed and 462 (452) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,631 (1,625) killed and 1,832 (1,812) wounded.

The daily summary traditionally states that the increase in the figures from the previous summary should not be attributed only to the May 10 cases, since during this period the office verified a number of cases from previous days.

Tags: #war #killed
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:17 12.05.2022
Russia’s attacks on schools and hospitals in Ukraine should not go unpunished - French Ambassador to UN

Russia’s attacks on schools and hospitals in Ukraine should not go unpunished - French Ambassador to UN

20:48 11.05.2022
Russian army still suffers losses in Ukraine, its personnel demoralized, disorganized - General Staff

Russian army still suffers losses in Ukraine, its personnel demoralized, disorganized - General Staff

19:48 11.05.2022
War to end when Russia gives us back right to live – Zelensky at meeting with French students

War to end when Russia gives us back right to live – Zelensky at meeting with French students

18:53 11.05.2022
Russian fleet continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, block civilian shipping in Black, Azov Seas - General Staff

Russian fleet continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, block civilian shipping in Black, Azov Seas - General Staff

18:30 11.05.2022
Half of Ukrainian companies that ceased operations during war have not decided on their future - poll

Half of Ukrainian companies that ceased operations during war have not decided on their future - poll

15:36 11.05.2022
War bonds, NBU are main sources of state budget financing last week – Finance Ministry

War bonds, NBU are main sources of state budget financing last week – Finance Ministry

14:29 11.05.2022
Russian pilots massively trying to hide their involvement in war against Ukraine – Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Agency

Russian pilots massively trying to hide their involvement in war against Ukraine – Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Agency

17:42 09.05.2022
Dpty Commander of AFU Naval Forces Ihor Bedzai killed

Dpty Commander of AFU Naval Forces Ihor Bedzai killed

15:38 09.05.2022
As result of strike on school in Luhansk region, about 60 people killed

As result of strike on school in Luhansk region, about 60 people killed

12:34 09.05.2022
Zelensky on Memorial and Reconciliation Day: No evil can escape responsibility, no evil can hide in bunker

Zelensky on Memorial and Reconciliation Day: No evil can escape responsibility, no evil can hide in bunker

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian hackers carrying out new cyberattack on Ukraine using theme of occupied Kherson

Ukraine calls on UNSC, UN Secretary General to ensure evacuation of wounded from Azovstal

Vereschuk: Now we are negotiating swap of 38 seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal

Occupiers again fire at Kremenchuk refinery – head of Poltava Regional Military Administration

Enemy trying to build up military presence on Zmiyiny Island – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Some 10,700 cars imported for needs of AFU in Ukraine since start of full-scale war with Russia – Border Guard Service

Russian hackers carrying out new cyberattack on Ukraine using theme of occupied Kherson

Ukraine calls on UNSC, UN Secretary General to ensure evacuation of wounded from Azovstal

Invaders fire prohibited ammunition at villages in Dnipropetrovsk region, one person killed, there are wounded

G7 countries discuss military support for Ukraine - German FM

Russian cannot fully restore combat effectiveness of military units withdrawn from Ukraine - Ukrainian intelligence

Vereschuk: Now we are negotiating swap of 38 seriously wounded fighters from Azovstal

Occupiers again fire at Kremenchuk refinery – head of Poltava Regional Military Administration

Enemy trying to build up military presence on Zmiyiny Island – Defense Ministry

Families of Azov fighters call on world to carry out procedure of extraction of servicemen from territory of Azovstal

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD