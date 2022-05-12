War in Ukraine kills at least 3,496 civilians, 3,760 wounded - UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on May 10 amounted to 7,256 civilians (the day before soem 7,172), including 3,496 killed (3,459), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said on Wednesday, May 11.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN figures, some 1,268 men, some 821 women, 93 boys and 76 girls were killed, while the gender of 69 children and 1,169 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 3,760 wounded were 94 boys and 87 girls, as well as 167 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the report the day before, one child was wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on May 11, there were 1,750 (1,721) killed and 1,466 (1,449) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 115 (113) killed and 462 (452) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,631 (1,625) killed and 1,832 (1,812) wounded.

The daily summary traditionally states that the increase in the figures from the previous summary should not be attributed only to the May 10 cases, since during this period the office verified a number of cases from previous days.