Russian fleet continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, block civilian shipping in Black, Azov Seas - General Staff
"In the Black Sea and Azov maritime zones, enemy ship groups launch missile strikes on important infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, providing support to ground forces in the coastal direction and blocking civilian shipping," the Facebook message said on Wednesday.