Facts

18:53 11.05.2022

Russian fleet continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, block civilian shipping in Black, Azov Seas - General Staff

1 min read
Russian fleet continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, block civilian shipping in Black, Azov Seas - General Staff

Groups of the Russian fleet in the Black and Azov Seas continue to launch missile attacks on important infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and block civilian navigation in these seas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In the Black Sea and Azov maritime zones, enemy ship groups launch missile strikes on important infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, providing support to ground forces in the coastal direction and blocking civilian shipping," the Facebook message said on Wednesday.

Tags: #war #general_staff
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:30 11.05.2022
Half of Ukrainian companies that ceased operations during war have not decided on their future - poll

Half of Ukrainian companies that ceased operations during war have not decided on their future - poll

17:45 11.05.2022
Seizure of Kyiv, central Ukraine territory, likely to remain in plans of Russia - General Staff

Seizure of Kyiv, central Ukraine territory, likely to remain in plans of Russia - General Staff

17:42 11.05.2022
Operation to release units from Azovstal to require efforts of significant number of troops, may lead to significant losses - General Staff

Operation to release units from Azovstal to require efforts of significant number of troops, may lead to significant losses - General Staff

15:36 11.05.2022
War bonds, NBU are main sources of state budget financing last week – Finance Ministry

War bonds, NBU are main sources of state budget financing last week – Finance Ministry

14:29 11.05.2022
Russian pilots massively trying to hide their involvement in war against Ukraine – Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Agency

Russian pilots massively trying to hide their involvement in war against Ukraine – Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Agency

12:34 09.05.2022
Zelensky on Memorial and Reconciliation Day: No evil can escape responsibility, no evil can hide in bunker

Zelensky on Memorial and Reconciliation Day: No evil can escape responsibility, no evil can hide in bunker

09:39 09.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia has forgotten everything that was important for winners of World War II

Zelensky: Russia has forgotten everything that was important for winners of World War II

15:12 07.05.2022
Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

14:56 07.05.2022
Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

20:48 04.05.2022
Russian troops fire at Dnipro center – mayor

Russian troops fire at Dnipro center – mayor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Czech Republic recognizes actions of Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people – ambassador

Seizure of Kyiv, central Ukraine territory, likely to remain in plans of Russia - General Staff

Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

Operation to release units from Azovstal to require efforts of significant number of troops, may lead to significant losses - General Staff

Russia spreads fakes about introduction of Polish-Lithuanian contingent into western regions of Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

LATEST

Occupiers suppress cellular communications in occupied territory of Kharkiv region, local residents left without electricity, water - General Staff

US 155-caliber howitzers already being used at front – Dpty Defense Minister

President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

Aggressor commits 231 crimes against Ukrainian environment – Ministry of Natural Resources

Czech Republic recognizes actions of Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people – ambassador

Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

Russia spreads fakes about introduction of Polish-Lithuanian contingent into western regions of Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

Vereschuk calls on intl community to join evacuation of severely wounded from Azovstal

Training of Ukrainian soldiers on Panzerhaubitze 2000 started in Germany – Defense Minister

British Ambassador visits Irpin

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD