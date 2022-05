Germany will help Ukraine in demining, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

"We, Germany, will help in demining to a greater extent, because it is not only about military demining, where we will help you. It is also about demining in cities, villages, and doing it together so that people were able to return home," Baerbock said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday.