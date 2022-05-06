Not all bridges been destroyed yet – Zelensky on possible negotiations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers a diplomatic way to resolve the conflict possible.

"I was elected president of Ukraine, not 'mini-Ukraine.' So that we can talk normally, unlock the diplomatic format. Restore the situation that was before the large-scale invasion. They need to withdraw to temporary contact or boundary lines. Then we can talk," he said on Friday, speaking at the Chatham House.

"Despite the fact that they are destroying our bridges, I believe that not all bridges have been destroyed yet," he said, when asked what minimum he could accept in a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Answering a question what he would consider a victory, Zelensky said that "the victory of Ukraine is important to him – we are talking about saving our territory and saving people as much as possible." "For me, victory is not to lose 11 million people, so that 5 million people who went abroad return. For me, victory is to economically make the country the way it was before this war, at least. For me, victory is for the Western world to fully understand what is happening. For me, victory is Ukraine's accession to the EU," he said.