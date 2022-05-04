Facts

16:49 04.05.2022

Some 24 mobile teams of social, psychological aid to victims of violence work in 12 cities of Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that 24 mobile teams of social and psychological assistance to victims of violence are working in 12 cities of Ukraine.

"Some 24 mobile teams of social and psychological assistance are working in Ukraine. Mobile brigades of Zaporizhia, Dnipro, Poltava, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Uzhgorod, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, Lviv, Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk provide assistance to victims of violence, in particular, internally displaced persons who were forced to leave the war zones," the deputy prime minister said in the statement.

It is noted that in each city there are two teams, each of which includes two specialists (a psychologist, a social worker), as well as a driver with a car.

"The uniqueness of the provision of services lies in their mobility – the specialists of the teams can respond to calls to the most inaccessible places, provide services to residents of local communities and internally displaced persons who are on their territory and do not have access to specialized institutions or have limited movement," the deputy prime minister said.

These teams provide psychological assistance to the victims; respond to reports of incidents of violence, in particular through crisis and emergency interventions; inform victims of the medical, legal and other services that can be obtained to overcome the consequences of violence, as well as the provision of such services, in particular about general or specialized victim support services (shelters, crisis rooms, day centers and others); explain to the affected persons their rights and possibilities of receiving assistance; conduct information and educational activities.

According to the announcement, the services of mobile teams are provided thanks to the financial support of the governments of UK, Canada and CERF (Central Emergency Response Fund) and in partnership with local authorities and executive partners NGO Faith-Hope-Love Charitable Foundation and the Butterfly Charitable Foundation.

